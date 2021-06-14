Buhari greets General Abdulsalami at 79

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 79th birthday, joining family members and friends to celebrate with the iconic leader, whose legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy and good governance, and passionate pursuit of peace continues to yield results.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President congratulated Gen. Abubakar for another age, appreciating his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

The President noted the goodwill that the former Head of State has continued to attract to the country, both at national and international levels, particularly sacrificing his time and resources to reach out to individuals and institutions on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria.

As Gen. Abubakar turns 79, President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will increase his wisdom, strength and give him longer life to keep serving the country, Shehu said.