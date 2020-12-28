Buhari greets Gen. Olu Bajowa at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Oluyemi Bajowa on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

The president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, rejoiced with the family, friends, associates of the ‘Jagunmolu of Ikale Land’ as well as the government and people of Ondo State in celebrating the milestone age.

Buhari recalled with admiration the times he spent together with Bajowa during the military years beginning from the 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army when he was Brigade Commander in the Northern Sector based in Maiduguri, and Bajowa was a Brigade Commander in the Southern Sector in Calabar.

Both of them also worked together when Bajowa was Permanent Secretary, Ministries of Defence; Industry as well as Science and Technology, and Buhari was Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

The president noted that the celebrant distinguished himself creditably during his stint as Managing Director, Nigeria Airways, and was Coordinator of the movement of federal ministries from Lagos to the new Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He also recalled with appreciation when Bajowa hosted him and his entourage at his Igbotako residence, Ondo, on a campaign stop during his

first attempt as a Presidential Candidate in 2003.

”As the Prince and astute administrator joins the “Octogenarian Club, I wish him divine blessings of good health and longer life so that he will continue to serve his community, country and humanity,” the president prayed.(NAN)