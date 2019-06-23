Buhari greets Foursquare Church General Overseer at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Rev. Felix Meduoye, General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Sunday, the President recalled playing host to the General Overseer and leaders of the church at State House, Abuja, when the church turned 60 years in Nigeria.

President Buhari wished the cleric longer life as well as greater successes in the service of God and humanity.

He equally thanked the Foursquare Gospel Church for fervent prayers for Nigeria at all times, particularly before the last general elections, which contributed largely to the positive outcome of the exercise.

While noting also that the church sent him a congratulatory letter on his being reelected for second term in office, the President prayed that God would grant Rev. Meduoye greater grace and favour, as family and friends rejoice with him at this fortuitous occasion.(NAN)

