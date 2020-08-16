Buhari greets former military President Babangida at 79

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 79th birthday, August 17, 2020, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, said as the former military leader turns a new age, the President believes his services to the country will always be remembered.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continually strengthen Gen. Babangida, grant him good health and longer life.