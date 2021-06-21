Buhari greets former I-G Solomon Arase at 65

Buhari has congratulated former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, on his 65th birthday.

The a message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina Abuja on Monday, wished ”the decorated officer the very best health and strength as he continues serve the nation, especially .”

He noted the reforms that the former inspector general brought police Nigeria, deploying his wealth of experience of working and in many parts of the world, visualise and domesticate operations.

The also commended the way and manner Arase headed the topmost intelligence gathering unit of the Nigerian police, Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau.

Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the versatile retired officer in celebrating another milestone, ”coloured recognitions from achievements of serving at national and international duties.” (NAN)

