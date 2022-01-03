Buhari greets former Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi, on his 80th birthday, January 4, 2022, congratulating the scholar, administrator, publisher and highly resourceful diplomat on the milestone.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina said President Buhari joined the academia and the media in celebrating with the former minister, whose intellectual and managerial influence cuts across almost every sphere of national life, with stronger presence in formulation of policies, particularly on democracy, good governance and diplomacy.

The President affirmed that the scholar has remained unwavering in his patriotism and loyalty to the growth of the nation and Africa, heading the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs at 33, becoming a minister at 43, after earning a Ph.D at 27.

“President Buhari believes Prof. Akinyemi’s foresight, steadfastness and diligence deserve commendation, while appreciating his willingness to share his experience whenever the need arises, including shaping the electoral process for democracy, and playing a significant role in global dialogue with other nations, the UN, Commonwealth and African Union,”Adesina said.

As the scholar turned 80, the President prayed for good health and strength, especially in mentoring and inspiring younger scholars and leaders the statement concludes.

