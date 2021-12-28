Buhari greets former envoy to UK, Kolade at 89

President Buhari has joined family members and friends in celebrating with Nigeria’s former High Commissioner the United Kingdom, Dr Christopher Kolade, as he turns 89 on Dec. 28.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Monday in Abuja, Buhari felicitated the diplomat and academic ”whose integrity, intelligence and have placed times at the service of the nation”.

According the president, Kolade has leaving footprints of excellence and bringing glory the country wherever he served.

The president noted the contributions of the veteran broadcaster in both the private and public sectors, variously as Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Cadbury Nigeria Ltd.

Kolade was also a lecturer at the Business School.

Buhari prayed for Kolade’s good health keep him sharing his wealth of knowledge. (NAN

