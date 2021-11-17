Buhari greets foremost lawyer, Wole Olanipekun at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Nov. 18.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja saluted a life dedicated to jurisprudence and service to the country, which has pedestaled Olanipekun as a former Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State.

Olanipekun was also one time NBA President, Vice President Pan African Lawyers Union, Life Bencher among others.

President Buhari commended the erudite lawyer for replicating himself in his four biological offspring, who are all lawyers, with two having attained the learned silk status of SAN.

He also noted that numerous other lawyers had passed through his chambers, and doing exploits in the legal profession.

President Buhari felicitated the entire Olanipekun family, their friends, associates, and the legal profession in general.

He urged all and sundry to emulate the commitment of the new octogenarian in using law to bring succor to innumerable people, and touching other lives through philanthropy.

The president wished Olanipekun longer life in good health, greater service to God and to humanity. (NAN)

