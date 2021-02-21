Buhari greets foremost journalist, Nsikak Essien at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former editor of National Concord Newspaper, Mr Nsikak Essien, on his 70th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari felicitated with the Essien family of Akwa Ibom, well- wishers and the media community, as the engineer-turned-journalist clocks the milestone age.

He wished Essien who made huge success of his tenure at the helm of first, Business Concord and later National Concord, longer life and greater service to God and humanity. (NAN)