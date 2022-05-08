Buhari greets foremost farmer, Asiwaju Khamis Badmus at 76

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Khamis Olatunde Badmus, farmer, businessman and philanthropist, on his 76th birthday on May 9.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, the president joined family, friends and associates to celebrate with the renowned agriculturalist.

The president congratulated management and staff of the TUNS Group, particularly the TUNS Farms Nigeria Ltd, as ”they celebrate with the visionary leader who’s resourcefulness continues to inspire and astound”.

Buhari noted the diligence, foresight and patriotism of Badmus over many years, ”favouring only what is good and right for the country in investments, and placing the welfare of his staff and many dependants above self”.

The president commended the dedication and courage of Badmus, who was onetime President of Poultry Association of Nigeria, for turning the fortunes of poultry farmers around, making it more attractive for the youth as a veritable business.

He affirmed that the business mogul had willingly deployed his experience and wisdom in serving the country, starting out as a policeman, journalist, businessman, before delving into agriculture.

According to him, Badmus has continued to thrive with innovation and new technology.

The president prayed for more strength and good health for the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba land. (NAN)

