Buhari greets FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Mamman Nami at 55

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Mamman Nami on his 55th birthday, praising him for making commendable efforts to raise government revenues, especially at this time of great need.

This is contained in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity made a available newsmen on Thursday.

“President Buhari notes that the leadership and guidance of Nami has repositioned operations and staff of the agency, using technological tools to institute far more transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, which has, in turn, translated into the increased capacity to deliver on mandate with results manifestly seen.

“The President commends the Executive Chairman for bringing many years of experience in financial services to bear on the foremost tax regulator, with a growing impact on the economy, especially as the government expands and prioritizes infrastructure development.

“President Buhari prays for the well-being of the Executive Chairman and his family,” Garba Shehu stated.