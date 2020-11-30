Buhari greets ex-PSN President, Yakasai, at 60

The president, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, lauded the former PSN leader for his selfless services to the pharmaceutical industry, his country, and to humanity in general,

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the immediate past President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ahmed Yakasai, as he turns 60, on Dec. 1.

He urged Yakasai, who is also the Honorary Consul-General of Pakistan in Nigeria, to use the milestone birthday to rededicate himself to all that is noble and altruistic.

Buhari also urged Yakasai to deploy his over 37-year practical experience in pharmacy, healthcare and regulatory affairs to serve humanity further in different areas of endeavour.

He rejoiced with friends, family and professional colleagues of the former two-term Commissioner in Kano State, praying that God would grant him long life and all round prosperity. (NAN)