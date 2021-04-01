President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former two-term President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and renowned Communications Strategist, Malam Halilu Dantiye, on his 60th birthday, April 2, 2021.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari congratulated the veteran journalist for more than 40 years of service in his profession, with many scores, including working as Permanent Secretary in Kano State.

The president joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Nigerian Guild of Editors in celebrating with Dantiye, fondly called “Baba’’.

He stated that Dantiye’s dedication to his profession, and passion for development communication had impacted greatly on the dynamic media industry, regularly positioning him for more responsibilities and leadership roles.

He noted the journalist’s versatility as a member of National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Secretary of Kano State Steering Committee on Ease of Doing Business, and Chairman, Technical Committee on Kano State Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project.

Dantiye had also served as Director General, Media and Communications, to Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The president believed Dantiye’s experience would always be relevant in development, praying that the almighty God would continue to bless him with longer life and good health. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

