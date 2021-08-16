Buhari greets ex-President Ibrahim Babangida at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to former President Ibrahim Babangida, wishing him a “long and healthy life”, as he marks his 80th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message was issued by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they had mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

He expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like Babangida and others like himself would recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity. (NAN)

