Buhari greets ex-President Ibrahim Babangida at 80

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



 President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to former President , wishing him a “long and healthy life”, as marks his 80th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message issued by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on .

President Buhari noted that as former commanders during the war, both retiring as Generals, they had mutual interests, great hopes and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria.

expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like Babangida and others like himself would recommit to ongoing to help the nation to reach more glory, progress, and prosperity. (NAN)

