Buhari greets ex-Permanent Secretary Pa Abe at 100

July 8, 2021



President Buhari  has felicitated former Permanent Secretary, , Pa Gabriel Abe on 100th birthday, rejoicing family and friends for the grace that sustains the public servant, retired in 1978.

The president, in a statement by spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, congratulated the centenarian for pacesetting records in school and work.

He noted that Abe had distinguished himself in all undertakings and leaving a of honesty, diligence and sound administration.

According to him, Abe’ wise counsels to leaders, in both the private and public sectors, have been most commendable, working selflessly for the good of the country.

The president prayed for good health and more strength for the former Permanent Secretary, reached the peak of his career in public service in 1976. (NAN)

