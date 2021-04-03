President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Roger Makanjuola, on his 75th birthday, April 4, 2021.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday, rejoiced with the medical practitioner and administrator on another milestone, with many years of achievements.

Buhari joined the Nigerian Medical Association, Association of Nigerian Psychiatrists, family and friends of the former Vice Chancellor in celebrating the septuagenarian.

He noted that Makanjuola’s research and dedication to medical practice had continued to inspire and resonate across his field.

Makanjuola served variously as Chairman, Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, President, West African College of Physicians, Chief Medical Director of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospitals Complex and Consultant Psychiatrist.

The president affirmed that Makanjuola’s focus on research in the field of medicine and steady influence across the country and beyond contributed greatly to building and sustenance of many medical facilities, particularly in psychiatry.

According to him, Makanjuola’s advocacy for well being of citizens deserves commendation.

Buhari believed Makanjuola’s wealth of experience, knowledge and wisdom would always be relevant, praying that God would grant him longer life and good health. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

