Buhari greets ex-OAU VC, Prof. Makanjuola @ 75

April 3, 2021



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Roger Makanjuola, on his 75th birthday, April 4, 2021.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday, rejoiced with the medical practitioner and administrator on another milestone, with many years of achievements.

Buhari joined the Medical Association, Association of Psychiatrists, family and friends of the former Vice Chancellor in celebrating the septuagenarian.

He noted that Makanjuola’s research and dedication medical practice had continued inspire and resonate across his field.

Makanjuola served variously as Chairman, Medical & Dental Council of Nigeria, President, West African College of Physicians, Chief Medical Director of Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospitals Complex and Consultant Psychiatrist.

The president affirmed that Makanjuola’s on research in the field of medicine and steady influence across the country and beyond contributed greatly building and sustenance of many medical facilities, particularly in psychiatry.

According , Makanjuola’s advocacy well being of citizens deserves commendation.

Buhari believed Makanjuola’s wealth of experience, knowledge and wisdom would always be relevant, praying that God would grant longer and good health. (NAN)

