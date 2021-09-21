Buhari greets ex-NTA DG, Mohammed Ibrahim, at 80

President congratulated former Director-General of Nigerian Authority (NTA), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, Makama of Ringim, who attained age of 80.

Ibrahim was also a former Director-General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

president a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday Abuja, described Ibrahim “as a veteran broadcaster who retired from service with an untainted record of integrity.”

“Mohammed Ibrahim belongs to golden age of journalism Nigeria which passion for service was primary attraction to the profession,” the president said.

He wished octogenarian many more years of service to community and nation good health. (NAN)

