Buhari greets ex-NTA DG, Mohammed Ibrahim, at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, the Makama of Ringim, who attained the age of 80.

Ibrahim was also a former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

The president in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, described Ibrahim “as a veteran broadcaster who retired from service with an untainted record of integrity.”

“Mohammed Ibrahim belongs to the golden age of journalism in Nigeria in which the passion for service was the primary attraction to the profession,” the president said.

He wished the octogenarian many more years of service to the community and the nation in good health. (NAN)

