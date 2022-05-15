Buhari greets ex-dep. Gov. of Ogun, Sen. Kaka at 70

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday felicitated the former deputy governor of Ogun, Sen. Adegbenga Kaka, on his 70th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the president joined family and friends to celebrate with the former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources.

According to the president, Kaka’s dedication to work and family remains exemplary.

Buhari rejoiced with the former deputy governor, who ”cut his teeth in politics by accepting to serve his people as a Commissioner of Agriculture”.

He noted that Kaka joined NADECO for the actualization of the June 12 mandate, which marked a defining moment in Nigeria’s democratic history and development.

The president noted the contributions of the agriculturist and businessman to the economy of Ogun and the entire country.

He lauded Kaka for diligently expanding operations of his business through innovation and research in poultry, and providing gainful employment for many people, both upcoming and highly skilled Nigerians.

He affirmed that Kaka’s service to the country as a deputy governor, commissioner, lawmaker and civil servant would always stand him out for recognitions, particularly his advocacy for inclusive and effective governance that trickles to the grassroots.

The president prayed for Kaka’s good health, strength and more wisdom. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

