Buhari greets ex-Abia Dep. Gov., Chris Akomas at 60

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Deputy Governor of Abia, Dr Chris Akomas, on his 60th birthday, wishing the technocrat, administrator and politician more years of strength to keep serving the nation.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday the president joined all members of the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC), family and friends of Akomas to celebrate the milestone.

Buhari noted that Akomas marked the milestone by years of working in World Bank Project, and a personal choice to start serving the country, initially at Abia State, where he worked as Special Adviser, Commissioner Lands and Survey, and Deputy Governor.

The president affirmed that, as a member of the Board of Trustees of APC and Federal Commissioner at Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, the former Deputy Governor contributed to various reforms in his state, and at the federal level.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to bless Akomas and grant him good health and longer life.(NAN)

Related