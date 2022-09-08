Buhari greets Emir of Zazzau-Suleja, Muhammadu Awwal Ibrahim at 81

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Emir of Zazzau-Suleja, Alhaji Muhammadu Awwal Ibrahim on his 81st birthday, joining the Suleja Emirate Council and Niger State Traditional Council to celebrate with the royal father, who has influenced the nation’s development in many ways.

This was made in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made available to Newsdiaryonline.

“Buhari felicitates with family, friends and associates of Emir of Zazzau-Suleja, extoling the traditional ruler for always accepting responsibilities to serve the nation and his community, working variously as a lecturer and permanent secretary, before he was was elected Governor of Niger State in 1979.

“The President notes the visionary leadership provided by the Emir in his domain, and extension of his experience in contributing to the growth of the nation, particularly in the area of education, administration and governance.

“President Buhari prays for wellbeing of the Emir and his family,” Adesina stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

