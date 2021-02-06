Buhari greets Emir of Ja’amare, Wabi III on 50th anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III, on his 5oth anniversary on the throne, joining the Emirate, government and people of Bauchi State to celebrate with the royal father and his family.

According to a statement by Presisential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President congratulates Alhaji Wabi for consistently promoting the values of peace and unity in his community, and demonstrating maturity in leadership by serving under various governments with strong recommendations.

“As the royal father marks Golden Jubilee on the throne, President Buhari believes the wisdom and understanding shown by Alhaji Wabi, coloured with years of tolerance, foresight and patience, set him apart for commendation, appreciating the Emirate Council for their support”, Adesina said.

The President urged the highly respected traditional ruler to keep upholding the principles of goodwill, hospitality and charity, and most importantly, his encouragement of citizens to place fear of God, search for knowledge and hard work above penchant for quick wealth acquisition.

President Buhari prayed for longer life and peaceful reign for the Emir of Jama’are.

