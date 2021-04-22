President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 81st birthday.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate with the “retired eminent jurist, whose leadership antecedents continue to inspire others.’’

Buhari appreciated the “noble and highly commendable roles” he played as a former Justice of Appeal Court, Judge of the High Court, administrator, community developer and foremost nationalist.

He extolled the emir’s humility and modernising vision for his domain and the country at large, and for consistently urging both the young and the old to pursue dreams of acquiring good education, and working for betterment of the society.

The president, while stating that the royal father had contributed greatly to the development of sports in Nigeria, prayed for longer life and good health for him. (NAN)

