Buhari greets Emir of Ilorin at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated ‘very warmly’ with the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the joyous occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

Presidential Media Aide, Mallam Garba Shehu who disclosed this in a statement said the President joins the family, friends, associates, indigenes of Kwara State in general and IIorin Emirate in particular, in celebrating the milestone with the eminent monarch.

Also, President Buhari affirmed that the former Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal has remained a strong pillar of support to all governments since he assumed the throne of his forefathers in 1995 as the 11th Emir of Ilorin.

The President enjoined the Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council to continue to deploy his energies towards the furtherance of peace, unity and development of not only Kwara State but the entire nation.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the octogenarian foremost traditional ruler more years of worthy service to his people and humanity in good health.