Buhari greets Dangote on his birthday

…Commends him for giving the nation good image

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday greeted leading businessman and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, as he marks his 66th birthday, wishing him a long, healthy life and a joyful year ahead.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to the statement, President Buhari commended him for the numerous efforts he is making for “our nation’s progress”.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the illustrious businessman Aliko Dangote on his birthday. He has given new heights to Nigeria’s prestige and global reputation. May the Almighty give him the strength and wisdom to do even more for the nation,” he said.