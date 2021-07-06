Buhari greets Chukwudi Nwala at 50

President Buhari felicitated Chukwudi Nwala, former , House of Representatives on Petroleum Industry Reform, on his 50th birthday, July 6.

congratulatory by Special on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate with ” lawyer and trainer, whose research skills continue to create impact.”

president noted contributions of Nwala to national development, working with private and public institutions, and devoting most of his time to research on law – Arbitration and Alternative Dispute Resolution.

He also lauded him for providing counsel to leaders on key development issues like Petroleum Industry Governance and Petroleum Host Community Development Bill.

According to him, the wise counsels of the lawyer and trainer, channeled through the African Leadership and Learning Focus, will always be appreciated by governments.

He prayed that the almighty God continue to guide and protect him and his family. (NAN)

