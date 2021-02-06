Buhari greets Chief Shango, NEPSF leader at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has heartily felicitated with Chief Simon Shango, the National President of Northern Elders, Professionals and Stakeholders’ Forum (NEPSF) on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

President Buhari commends the elder statesman and true conciliator for advancing the cause of peaceful co-existence and ensuring healthy relationships among Nigerians anchored on respect, love and harmony.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Friday.

He said the President joins family, friends and well-wishers of Chief Shango in praying for longer life for the detribalised National Convener, Pro-Nigeria Elders Council (PRONECO), to continue to stand for the unity and progress of his fatherland.