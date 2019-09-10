Buhari greets Chief Gabriel Igbinedion at 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Esama of the Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on his 85th birthday, September 11, 2019.According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president has saluted Igbinedion’s high sense of patriotism, love for humanity and dedication to helping the poor and underprivileged.

The statement said as the Esama of Benin turns 85, the President notes, with pride, his contributions to the nation’s development as a serial entrepreneur who finds joy in investing in sectors that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians, including education, health, transportation and the media.

While joining his family, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone, Adesina said, the President believes Chief Igbinedion’s active role in Nigeria’s business space inspired many younger people to start-up companies that have continued to buoy the economy, and his contributions to national development will remain appreciated.

Therefore,b Buhari prayed that Almighty God will grant the Esama of Benin good health, strength and longer life to continue the good work.