Buhari greets celebrity journalist, Mayor Akinpelu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari, has felicitates with renowned journalist and publisher, Mayowa Abiodun Akinpelu, on his 60th birthday, joining the media industry to celebrate the frontline writer.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina on Saturday.

“President Buhari congratulates Akinpelu for diligently following his passion to serve the country as a journalist, affirming that his reporting and editing skills have truly created awareness and stirred public interest on topical issues and personalities.

“As one who cut his teeth working as an undercover reporter, the President believes the adventurous and investigative streak, which thrives in Nigerian journalism, has pushed Akinpelu up the ladders, starting out only with his writing skills and passion, and growing to become a renowned publisher.

“President Buhari felicitates with family members, friends and professional colleagues of the publisher, who made a name in, and popularized lifestyle and entertainment reporting in the country.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant Akinpelu longer life, good health, and greater strides in his chosen profession,” the statement read.