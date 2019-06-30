Buhari greets Captain Joseph Din at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday joined members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating the Chairman, Advisory Committee of the APC Elders Council in Plateau, Capt. Joseph Din, on his 82nd birthday, on June 30.

Buhari, in a message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, congratulated the party stalwart, his family, friends and business associates on another opportunity to celebrate God’s goodness and grace.

He commended Din’s steadfastness and commitment to consolidating on the gains of democracy in his state, and the country.

The President extolled Din for the many sacrifices and counsels to governments in promoting peace, especially during the last general elections, where citizens participated in the voting process.

Buhari prayed for good health, wisdom and strength for the octogenarian.

