Monday, January 15, 2024
Buhari greets Bisi Akande at 85, calls him wise man

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his birthday greetings to the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Chief Bisi Akande, describing him as a wise man under whose watch the party made great strides.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, spokesman to the former President.

In a message to Chief Akande who marks his 85th birthday today, the former president said he and the celebrant shared common positions on a number of political issues and others affecting the nation, saying “he is very wise man who laid solid foundation for the growth and development of our party.

He said he believed that the party was structured and maintained in a way to meet the development needs of the country.

He wished Chief Akande good health and many more years of service to the party and the nation.

Danlami Nmodu
Danlami Nmodu
