Buhari greets Apostle Johnson Suleman

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on his 50th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the president congratulated Suleman for a life of service and dedication to God and humanity.

Buhari rejoiced with all family members, friends and associates of the spiritual leader, whose influence and generosity, especially to the poor and underprivileged continues to resonate.

The president also felicitated with the Christian community and all congregants of the Omega Fire Ministries.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to sustain the General Overseer in wisdom, strength and good health. (NAN)