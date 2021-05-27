President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Alhaji Ashafa Erogbogbo as he turns 95 on May 28, giving thanks to almighty God for the gift of longevity, in sound mind and body.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari commended the cosmopolitan exposure of the native of Ikorodu, Lagos State, which saw him working in different regions of the country as a young man, before retiring and going into private business.

The president also described as commendable the Erogbogbo’s almost 70 years marriage to Alhaja Abeke, which terminated only on Feb. 1, 2021, when the latter passed on.

The union produced illustrious children, among whom is Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The president rejoiced with the entire Erogbogbo family, friends and well-wishers on the auspicious milestone, wishing the nonagenarian greater service to God and humanity. (NAN)

