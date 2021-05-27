Buhari greets Alhaji Ashafa Erogbogbo at 95

Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Alhaji Ashafa Erogbogbo as he turns 95 on May 28, thanks to almighty God for the gift of longevity, in sound mind and body. 

The ’s congratulatory was conveyed in a statement by his Special on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in on .

Buhari commended the cosmopolitan exposure of the native of Ikorodu, Lagos State, which saw him in different regions of the country as a young man, before retiring and going into private business. 

The also described as commendable the Erogbogbo’s almost 70 marriage to Alhaja Abeke, which terminated only on Feb. 1, 2021, when the latter passed on.

The union produced illustrious children, among whom is Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). 

The president rejoiced with the entire Erogbogbo family, friends and well-wishers on the auspicious milestone, wishing the nonagenarian greater service to God and humanity. (NAN)

