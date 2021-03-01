Buhari greets Alhaja Lateefat Gbajabiamila at 91

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with prominent Lagos politician and mother of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, as she turns 91 on March 2, 2021.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

He felicitated with the United Kingdom-trained nurse, who, after her foray into politics, became the first elected female local government chairman in Lagos State under the Lateef Jakande administration.