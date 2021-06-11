Buhari grants ‘revealing’ interview to NTA

Muhammadu Buhari will appear on Nigerian Authority (NTA) in an exclusive interview tonight.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina who disclosed in a statement said the interview will be “revealing and educating.”

According to Adesina, “ Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, , June 11, .

“It promises to be revealing and educating.  Kindly keep a date.”

interview comes a day after Buhari granted an interview to Arise .

