Buhari grants ‘revealing’ interview to NTA

President Muhammadu Buhari will appear on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in an exclusive interview tonight.

Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina who disclosed this in a statement said the interview will be “revealing and educating.”

“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”



This interview comes a day after President Buhari granted an interview to Arise Television.