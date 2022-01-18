Buhari goes to The Gambia for inauguration of Adama Barrow

January 18, 2022 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, News 0



PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS ABUJA FOR COP26 IN GLASGOW 1A&B. President Buhari departs Abuja for Glasgow to attend the 26th conference of Parties (COP26) in Scotland. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 31ST 2021

departs Abuja, Wednesday, for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President(Media and Publicity) disclosed this in a statement.

Shehu said on the invitation of his host, President Buhari  will be Special Guest of Honour at the ceremonies to be attended by other at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.


President Buhari, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power losing the election.   

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

The President is expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.

Tags: , ,