Buhari, Folarin eulogise late Ajimobi’s legendary achievements

Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari (APC-Oyo North) and Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) on Friday eulogised the legendary achievements of the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

The duo, in separate statements on Friday in Ibadan, said that the late Ajimobi’s legendary achievements remained indelible in the hearts of all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late former governor died on June 25, 2020 following reported complications arising from COVID-19 infection.

The late Ajimobi, who died at the age of 70, was the first civilian Governor to govern Oyo State for an unprecedented two terms.

NAN reports that the late Ajimobi until his death was the Aare of Ibadanland and Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC.

Folarin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, said that late Ajimobi’s legendary achievements as a public administrator remained indelible after his demise.

“Though, it is barely over a year, a great icon has left this world, former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi still lives on because his good legacies are visible to the blind and audible to the deaf.

“A year without my very thoughtful first cousin, political leader and benefactor is tough and unimaginable. Though, Ajimobi is no more, his legendary achievements as a public administrator lives on.

“I missed egbon for his extraordinary intelligence and sincerity of purpose. When it comes to saying the truth he didn’t care whose ox was gored,” he said.

Folarin said that Ajimobi’s pacessetting records as a governor would be very difficult to match, as his achievements, undoubtedly and universally acknowledged him as the Architect of Modern Oyo State.

The lawmaker, also described the late Ajimobi as a man of quality ideas and quick thinking, irrespective of how complex the situation was.

“Ajimobi’s friends and foes know that he was a powerful strategist with high intelligence, and the ability to read situations.

“Love him or hate him, he was fearless in the face of tough decisions with focus on excellence and best practices,” he said.

Folarin recalled how he had a very robust collaboration with him to fight, defend and protect the popular interests of the people of Oyo State in the red chamber.

“Owing to his immense contributions in the hallowed chamber, the Nigerian Senate last year set a day aside to honour our distinguished late colleague, Sen. Ajimobi.

“Sen. Ajimobi served Oyo State and Nigeria with dedication, humility and honour, first as a distinguished Senator, the unprecedented two-term Governor of Oyo State.

“He was the Deputy National Chairman (South), doubled as Acting National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

The lawmaker said that Ajimobi’s death robbed the progressive family of its eloquent and exemplary leader, saying they greatly missed him.

“I salute our fallen leader for his qualitative services to Nigeria and the APC. We will eternally remember Mr Constituted Authority for his hard work, dedication and commitment,” he said.

Also, Buhari, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, said that the late Ajimobi remained unforgettable following his achievements and legacies.

He described him as the longest and most impactful governor in the history of Oyo State, saying the people have confirmed it.

“We’ve missed my boss, Chief Ajimobi. He managed both human and material resources of the State for the best advantages,” he said.

Buhari said that people of the state now appreciated late Ajimobi more for putting in place the best security system which fostered peace and unity throughout his tenure of eight years.

He said that God had been so faithful to the family he left behind, adding they were all doing wonderfully well. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...