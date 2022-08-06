Buhari flags off flood, erosion control project in Rivers

By Desmond Ejibas

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday flagged off the multi-million naira flood and erosion control project in Omoku community of Rivers.

Buhari said at the inauguration at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, that the project when completed would end perennial flooding in the institution.

Represented by Sen. Barinada Mpigi, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District, the president said flooding had disrupted academic activities in the college for many years.

According to him, the college had approached the Federal Government over the damage to facilities by flood and erosion in the institution.

“So, as a responsive administration, we responded to the yearnings of the institution by embarking on construction of the project.

“The completion of this project has further demonstrated my administration’s commitment in addressing problems confronting institutions of higher learning across the country.

“Therefore, this intervention has finally put an end to the fears of perennial flooding and its threats to the peace of the college,” he said.

Buhari said the federal government was currently embarking on about 22 similar projects across the country.

“I call on the state, the institution, local government and the people of Omoku community to protect this laudable project from any abuse.

“It is the duty of the institution to own and maintain the project, to ensure its sustainability,” he added.

The president said the completion of the project was a testament to his promise that no section of the country would be neglected under his administration.

Earlier, the Provost of the college, Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri, lauded the federal government for coming to the aid of the college and averting further damage of facilities in the institution.

He called on government to construct an artificial lake at the college’s second campus, in order to permanently end flooding on the campus.

“We are now delighted, considering that the college academic calendar, administrative and social activities in our both campuses were disrupted annually by flooding.

“The flooding degraded our environment. So, we thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate for coming to our aid,” he said. (NAN)

