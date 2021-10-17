Buhari fights for unity of Nigeria, always welcome in S/East – Igwe Nevobasi

The Ezeani II of Mmaku Kingdom in Enugu State, Igwe Maduabuchi Nevobasi, says President Muhammadu Buhari has been fighting for the unity of Nigeria.

He made the declaration when he visited Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity in Abuja.

President Buhari would always be welcomed in the southeast of Nigeria, he stressed.

The traditional ruler said apart from the war of unity fought by the young Buhari, the president had equally done many things for the southeast, perhaps more than any of his predecessors.

“Look at the Second River Niger Bridge, which is going on at a frenetic pace. Enugu International Airport has a brand new runway and is now in use.

“The Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, Onitsha-Enugu road, and many others are also things to point at in the region.

“We thank President Buhari for all he has done for Nigeria in six years.

“It has not been easy due to many challenges, particularly security, but the good work continues. Igbos would always welcome and support him, and we urge him not to relent in his efforts to keep the country together,’’ the Igwe said.

On the fight against corruption, he lauded what he called “the admirable strides so far,’’ adding that there should be no let up so that public funds could be safeguarded and used for development.

Nevobasi bestowed the traditional title of Isimmri 1 of Mmaku (Main Source of Water) on President Buhari in 2018, saying he did it “because we value the man; we appreciate his love for country, and for us in the southeast particularly’’.

He assured that calm and peace would soon return to the southeast as the traditional institution was working hard to engender reconciliation and to calm frayed nerves.

Igwe Nevobasi also expressed kind words for the president on the Nov. 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra, submitting that “with steps taken so far, Federal Government is evidently committed to a free and fair poll.’’

The Igwe commended Adesina for his service to both the country and to President Buhari.

“We appreciate what you have been doing. We ask God to protect and reward you for your love and dedication.’’ He told Adesina

Nevobasi observed that as a tested military officer, the president should spare no effort to ensure that insecurity became a thing of the past in all parts of the country.

Responding, Adesina thanked the royal father and his entourage for the visit, assuring that his principal was actuated by nothing else than love for the country and its people.

According to him, the remaining 19 months of Buhari’s administration will be used to further touch the lives of Nigerians positively. (NAN

