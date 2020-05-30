Buhari felicitates with UNILAG VC, Prof. Ogundipe at 60

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on his 60th birthday.

Ogindipe will be clocking 60 yeats on May 31, 2020.

In a congratulatory message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, the president joined family members and friends of the vice chancellor to celebrate the milestone, laced with great and memorable achievements.

Buhari rejoiced with the academia and professional colleagues of Ogundipe, who, ”through diligence and resilience, rose to become a Professor of Botany at 42, taking up responsibilities as Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies; Director, Academic Planning Unit; and Deputy Vice Chancellor.”

The president extolled Ogundipe’s commitment to upgrading and expanding of the departments, faculties and institutes in the university.

He particularly lauded him for paying attention to the dynamic global market, evolving trends in research, and most importantly, the need for character, competence and competitiveness.

The president commended the ongoing efforts to improve the quality of learning by attracting grants for infrastructure development and research, promoting scholarship and management of resources, with the larger picture of supporting governments to meet growing demands, especially in research funding and employment.

He prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen the highly respected academic and author, and grant him wisdom to achieve his dreams for the institution and the country. (NAN)

