Buhari felicitates with Taiwo Obe at 60

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mr Taiwo Obe, Founder/Director of The Journalism Clinic and a Commonwealth Professional Fellow, on his 60th birthday, July 16, 2020.

According to a statement by his Senior Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, the President salutes Mr Obe for his sterling contributions to journalism in Nigeria.

The statement quoted who said, “I am pleased with Mr Obe’s current efforts to rekindle the profession through his impartation of the vast knowledge he has gained in journalism, nationally and internationally, over the past 40 years, especially in the digital age.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty will grant him many more years in robust health to continue in his pursuit of excellence in journalism, and reward him bounteously on every of his endeavours,’’ Buhari said.

Renowned for his exceptional copy editing skills, the Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) provided technical and editorial support to the Presidential Communication Team in their production of books marking midterm and end of first term in office of President Buhari.

Obe, who is from Igbara-Oke, Ondo State, has also distinguished himself in Integrated Marketing Communications through his leadership of Taijo Wonukabe Limited and allied companies.

Related