By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare, on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President thanked the Minister for the positive energy, patriotism and the invaluable contributions he has brought in manning a very important ministry, which is strategic in moulding a better future for the country and harnessing the innate potentials and talent of Nigerians in sports.

President Buhari joined members of the Dare family, friends and well-wishers in praying for good health and happiness for the celebrant.

According to Mr President, the celebrant has maintained a track record of excellence as a journalist and public office holder, having served as a former Executive Commissioner in Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before he came on board as a minister.

