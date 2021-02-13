President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi, on his 53rd birthday, Feb. 14.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari saluted the politician for commitment to the good of his constituency, state and country.

The president joined family, friends and associates to celebrate the former acting governor.

According to him, Danladi’s antecedent in politics and governance continues to serve as example to many, starting out as a councillor, caretaker chairman of a local council, deputy governor and a senator.

“Danladi’s bottom-up climb in politics remains his greatest strength and the consistency with the grassroots will continue to sustain his dedication to serve the people,” he said.

The president prayed that almighty God would grant him good health, wisdom and long life to keep serving the nation.(NAN)