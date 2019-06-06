Buhari felicitates with Pastor W.F Kumuyi at 78

#TrackNigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari has  felicitated with Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church as he turns 78 years old.

Speaking through a  statement signed  by Special Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity)Femi Adesina, President Buhari  recalled his meeting with the respected cleric at State House, Abuja, last October, during which the latter shared deep insights about the country, and how he prayed with him, and for the entire country, particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.

According to the statement released Thursday, President Buhari applauded  the divine wisdom, and temperate nature, which Pastor Kumuyi exudes at all times, and prayed that God will give him longer life, and greater grace to serve God and humanity.




