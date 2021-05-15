President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe on the occasion of his 80th birthday, commending the royal father’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and development.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

Adesina said, as a notable traditional leader, President Buhari saluted the Igwe for devoting so much of his time, resources and influence to champion access to quality education as a necessity for national development.

The President thanked Agbogidi for setting a worthy example to the traditional institution on dignity and honour in public office, respect for diversity, and dedication to the culture of peace and bridge building.

President Buhari joined family, friends, well-wishers and beneficiaries of Igwe Achebe’s leadership and philanthropic gestures in praying that Almighty God grants the celebrant more years of health and happiness.

