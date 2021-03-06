President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this in a statement.

The statement said “on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, President Buhari wishes the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.”

Buhari said the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, President Buhari prayed God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.

