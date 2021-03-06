Buhari felicitates with Obasanjo at 84

President Buhari has  felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Garba Shehu, Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) disclosed this statement.

The  statement said “on behalf of the Government of , wishes the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, good health and happiness.”

 

Buhari said the nation will continue to look to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

 

As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, prayed God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.

 

 

