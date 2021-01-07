Buhari felicitates with Labour Leader, Issa Aremu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with trade unionist and labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, on his 60th birthday, January 8th, 2021, congratulating him for consistently standing for the welfare of the state and citizens.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday said President Buhari joins family members, friends and associates in celebrating with the former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Aremu is a former Exco member and immediate past General Secretary of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NVTGTWN).He is currently Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union.

According to Adesina, “the President believes the labour leader displays a depth of wisdom and knowledge on the Nigerian economy, especially on activating employment by innovative and creative means, that deserves commendation, and his proposals on resuscitating the textile industries across the country also reveal love for the nation.”

“As Comrade Aremu turns 60, the President extols his foresight, courage and forthrightness on national issues, urging more commitment and participation on issues that shape the future of the country,” Adesina said.

According to the presidential spokesman, President Buhari wishes the labour leader more years of good health and longer life.