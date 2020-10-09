Buhari felicitates with Gov. Yahaya of Gombe State at 59

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on the occasion of his 59th birthday on Friday.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, rejoiced with the foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He acknowledged the important roles played by Yahaya in championing good governance and economic development in Gombe State.

The governor had served as the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development for seven years before being rightly elected the 4th civilian governor of the state on May 29, 2019.

He described the governor as ”a leader who is passionate about the welfare and the common good of all”.

The president prayed that the celebrator would ”live long in health and happiness to celebrate all that he is working so hard to achieve for the benefit of all Gombe people”.(NAN)