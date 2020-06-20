Buhari felicitates with Gen. Fred Chijuka

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Fred Chijuka, on his 80th birthday.

In a congratulatory statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president joined family members, friends and associates of Chijuka to celebrate the milestone, heralded by years of service to the nation.

The president saluted the former director of defence defence Information for the savvy and diligence he displayed in enhancing communication between the military and the public.

Buhari acknowledged Chijuka’s many pioneering roles, starting in the 70’s as the Public Relations Officer, 21 and 1 Infantry Brigades, Nigerian Army; Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Infantry Division; and Director, Army Public Relations, 1987.

The president commended Chijuka, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), for his exceptional strides in ensuring an effective communication platform in the army.

He said this had, over the years, paved way for more understanding of the operations of the institution, and most importantly, promoting warmth among officers through better internal public relations.

Buhari said his pioneering role greatly improved the image of the Nigerian Army, and congratulated him for meticulously equipping himself, through knowledge and exposure to the dynamism of the media.

The president also lauded him for using his skills in public speaking and writing to serve the country.

Buhari prayed Almighty God to continue to bless Chijuka with good health and strength to keep mentoring and inspiring younger Nigerians. (NAN)

