Buhari felicitates with Ganiyat Fawehinmi at 70

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the wife of late human rights activist, Gani Fewehinmi on her 70th birthday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina Saturday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to wife of late legal luminary and human rights activist, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi, on her 70th birthday, joining family and friends in the joy of celebrating another auspicious milestone.



“The President believes the matriarch of the Fahewinmi family epitomises the resilience, wisdom and loyalty that drives every nation to greatness, particularly carrying on with the work of charity and sacrifice, and standing by reason, justice and truth that characterized her husband’s life.



“As Mrs Fawehinmi turns 70, President Buhari affirms that her zeal to see a better life for Nigerians, especially the poor and underprivileged remains indelible, underscoring the many risks involved, pains suffered and the frustrations she has endured in seeing that the country turns out greater.



“Recalling their meeting at the State House when she picked a posthumous award, GCON, for her late husband, the President commends Mrs Fawehinmi for always sharing her experience, insights and wisdom with upcoming leaders, and inspiring many to live for the greater good of humanity.



“President Buhari prays that almighty Allah will continue to strengthen the wife Chief Gani Fawehinmi and bless her family,” the statement read.