Buhari felicitates with Christiana Din at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Mrs Christiana Din on the occasion of her 80th birthday anniversary.

Buhari, in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Me”dia and Publicity, Garba Shehu, joined the “family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating God’s faithfulness in the life of the wife of the Chairman, Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Captain Joseph Din (Rtd).

“As the popular saying goes, behind every successful man there stands a woman, the President thanks Mrs Din for being an important part of the success story of the Din dynasty and promoting, at home and beyond, the values of hardwork, good character and integrity.

“The President wishes the octogenarian many more birthdays in good health, joy and peace,” the statement read.